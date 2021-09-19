Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Fountain City

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Gas prices vary across the Fountain City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fountain City area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.02 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 7020 Mn-61 W .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 7020 Mn-61 W , Goodview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Kwik Trip 375 Cottonwood Dr, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1601 5Th St W, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Trip 872 W Broadway St, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.