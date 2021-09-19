Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ronda

(RONDA, NC) Gas prices vary across the Ronda area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ronda area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at MPG, at 8224 Elkin Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ronda area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

MPG 8224 Elkin Hwy, Roaring River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 4830 Clingman Rd, Ronda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunbelt 620 N Bridge St, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MPG at 12192 Elkin Hwy. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.