Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Tonopah?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.98 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $4.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tonopah area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gasoline Alley, at 182 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Gasoline Alley 182 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Texaco 1500 S Erie St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.