Are you overpaying for gas in Wellfleet? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WELLFLEET, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.37 for gas in the Wellfleet area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.37 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wellfleet area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4565 State Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wellfleet area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4565 State Hwy, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

Mobil 2683 State Hwy, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.