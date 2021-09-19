Paying too much for gas Milford? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MILFORD, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Milford?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Milford area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milford area appeared to be at CITGO, at 671 Stillwater Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1667 Bennoch Rd , Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.