Paying too much for gas Santa Claus? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Santa Claus area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Claus area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 472 E Christmas Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.