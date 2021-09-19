Where’s the most expensive gas in Crouse?

(CROUSE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Crouse area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crouse area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 401 W Main St Ext.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 401 W Main St Ext, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1404 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Hillside Market and Grill 6710 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Bessemer City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lane Express 601 Riverside Dr, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1899 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ingles 2130 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.