High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Paden City as of Sunday
(PADEN CITY, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Paden City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Paden City area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paden City area appeared to be at Becky's Fly Spot, at 33260 Oh-7 .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.39
$3.03
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 808 N Wv-2. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
