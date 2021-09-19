High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Paden City as of Sunday

(PADEN CITY, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Paden City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Paden City area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paden City area appeared to be at Becky's Fly Spot, at 33260 Oh-7 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Becky's Fly Spot 33260 Oh-7 , New Matamoras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.39 $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 808 N Wv-2. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.