Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Clarendon

(CLARENDON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Clarendon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clarendon area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarendon area appeared to be at Alon, at 815 E 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarendon area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 815 E 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 415 W 2Nd St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.