Don’t overpay for gas in Gila Bend: Analysis shows most expensive station
(GILA BEND, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Gila Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gila Bend area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 942 E Pima St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gila Bend area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
