Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Kimball

(KIMBALL, NE) Gas prices vary across the Kimball area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kimball area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1700 Old Highway 71.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kimball area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1700 Old Highway 71, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.