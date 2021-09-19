High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kellogg as of Sunday

(KELLOGG, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.59 for gas in the Kellogg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kellogg area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.59 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kellogg area appeared to be at Conoco, at 3 E Cameron Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.