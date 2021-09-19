High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Calais as of Sunday

(CALAIS, ME) Gas prices vary across the Calais area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Calais area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.16, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Calais area appeared to be at Irving, at 32 Houlton Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Calais area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.55 $ 3.93 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 175 North St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.