Paying too much for gas Machias? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MACHIAS, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Machias?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Machias area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 8 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Machias area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ 3.39

CITGO 211 Dublin St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.71 $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ --

Archibald's One Stop 564 Main St, East Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 211 Dublin St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.