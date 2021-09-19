Paying too much for gas Enterprise? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Enterprise?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Enterprise area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 207 S River St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 207 S River St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 300 N Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.