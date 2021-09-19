Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Barnum
(BARNUM, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Barnum area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Barnum area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Barnum area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 3694 Cr-6.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barnum area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
