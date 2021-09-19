Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Barnum

(BARNUM, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Barnum area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Barnum area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Barnum area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 3694 Cr-6.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barnum area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 3694 Cr-6, Barnum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 105 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 80 Arrowhead Ln, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ --

Minit Mart 1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.