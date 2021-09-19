High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lovell as of Sunday

(LOVELL, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Lovell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lovell area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.24 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 317 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 317 E Main St, Lovell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.42

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1801 Us-310. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.