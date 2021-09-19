Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Beaver
(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.95 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beaver area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1392 N 300 W.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.96
$--
$--
$3.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.96
$--
$--
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1035 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
