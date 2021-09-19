Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.95 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beaver area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1392 N 300 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1392 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Flying J 653 W 1400 N, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Shell 1532 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Conoco 1434 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.86

Eagles Landing 1401 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1035 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.