Don’t overpay for gas in Dannemora: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DANNEMORA, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Dannemora area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dannemora area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.25 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stewart's Shops, at 1173 Cook St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Stewart's Shops 1173 Cook St, Dannemora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tedford's Gas at 3439 Ny-3. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.