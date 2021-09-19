Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Hillsboro?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 314 N Ash St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsboro area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.13
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dollar General at 605 Orchard Dr. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
