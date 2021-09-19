Where’s the most expensive gas in Candor?

(CANDOR, NC) Gas prices vary across the Candor area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Candor area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle B, at 1960 Nc-211.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Circle B 1960 Nc-211, Eagle Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ --

Exxon 861 Nc-211, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 125 Montgomery Crossing. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.