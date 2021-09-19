Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oakridge
(OAKRIDGE, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.81 for gas in the Oakridge area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oakridge area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 47785 Or-58.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oakridge area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
|card
card$3.89
$4.08
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.76
$3.95
$4.14
$3.79
|card
card$3.86
$4.05
$4.24
$3.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.75
|card
card$3.83
$3.94
$4.05
$3.83
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
