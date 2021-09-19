Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oakridge

(OAKRIDGE, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.81 for gas in the Oakridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oakridge area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.75 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 47785 Or-58.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oakridge area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 47785 Or-58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.08 $ -- $ 3.89

76 47688 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ 3.95 $ 4.14 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.86 $ 4.05 $ 4.24 $ 3.86

Mobil 47567 Hwy 58, Oakridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.83 $ 3.94 $ 4.05 $ 3.83

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 47567 Hwy 58. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.