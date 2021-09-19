High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Duchesne as of Sunday

(DUCHESNE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.67 for gas in the Duchesne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Duchesne area ranged from $3.65 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Duchesne area appeared to be at Shell, at 94 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Duchesne area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 94 E Main St, Duchesne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 655 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.