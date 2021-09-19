Don’t overpay for gas in Exmore: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EXMORE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Exmore?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Exmore area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 4140 Lankford Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Exmore area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 7410 Lankford Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.