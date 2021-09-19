Don’t overpay for gas in Ozona: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OZONA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Ozona area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ozona area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 504 E 14Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 504 E 14Th St, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St . As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.