Don’t overpay for gas in Limon: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LIMON, CO) Gas prices vary across the Limon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Limon area ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.50 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Limon area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 707 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 707 Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 201 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Shell 300 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 4.00 $ 4.35 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.