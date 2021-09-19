Paying too much for gas Big Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BIG LAKE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Lake?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Lake area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 1310 E, Us-67.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Lake area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$2.97
$3.35
$3.55
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
