High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Shippenville as of Sunday
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.42 for gas in the Shippenville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shippenville area was $3.42 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 10315 Us-322.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shippenville area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.76
$3.96
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.65
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 401 W Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
