High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Shippenville as of Sunday

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.42 for gas in the Shippenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shippenville area was $3.42 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 10315 Us-322.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shippenville area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 10315 Us-322, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

uk 800 E Main St Clarion Pa, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ --

Kwik Fill 22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 3.59

BP 22352 Route 68, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ --

Sheetz 1281 E Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 401 W Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.