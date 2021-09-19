Are you overpaying for gas in Phillipsburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Phillipsburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Phillipsburg area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Phillipsburg area appeared to be at Rangeland Coopertives, at 250 F St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.06
$3.34
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.04
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to USA Clean Fuels at 149 East Us Hwy 36. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
