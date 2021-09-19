Analysis shows most expensive gas in Clayton
(CLAYTON, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Clayton?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clayton area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.96 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 321 Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clayton area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.28
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1213 S 1St St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0