Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Junction

(JUNCTION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Junction area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Junction area appeared to be at Shell, at 2416 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2416 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Pilot 2342 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.38 $ 3.80 $ 3.35

Phillips 66 2350 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 2.98

Exxon 2349 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 2415 N Main St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.