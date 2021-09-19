Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Junction
(JUNCTION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Junction area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Junction area appeared to be at Shell, at 2416 N Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$2.93
$3.38
$3.80
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.67
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.35
$3.75
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 2415 N Main St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0