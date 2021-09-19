Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Santa Rosa
(SANTA ROSA, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Santa Rosa?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Rosa area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Rosa area appeared to be at TA Travel Center, at 2634 Historic Route 66.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.12
$3.56
$3.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.56
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.54
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1315 Will Rogers Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
