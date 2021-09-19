High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Crane as of Sunday

(CRANE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Crane area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crane area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crane area appeared to be at Alon, at 901 S Gaston St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crane area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.17

Stripes 1401 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.40 $ --

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.22 $ 3.41 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.