High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Crane as of Sunday
(CRANE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Crane area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crane area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crane area appeared to be at Alon, at 901 S Gaston St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crane area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.22
$3.41
$3.17
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
