Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hawthorne

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Gas prices vary across the Hawthorne area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.21, with an average price of $4.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hawthorne area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 705 Freedom Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 705 Freedom Rd, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.40 $ 4.55 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.34 $ 4.61 $ 4.13

76 624 5Th St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.43 $ --

Chevron 975 E St, Hawthorne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.