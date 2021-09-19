Are you overpaying for gas in West Wendover? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.84 for gas in the West Wendover area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Wendover area ranged from $3.82 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Wendover area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.89 $ 3.35

Shell 80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smith's at 1855 Wendover Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.