Don’t overpay for gas in Colfax: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLFAX, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Colfax?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.77, with an average price of $3.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colfax area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Busch Distributors, at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.68 $ 3.89

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.