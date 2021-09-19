Don’t overpay for gas in Colfax: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COLFAX, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Colfax?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.77, with an average price of $3.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colfax area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Busch Distributors, at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$--
$4.68
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
