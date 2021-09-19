Where’s the most expensive gas in Lawtey?
(LAWTEY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lawtey area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawtey area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawtey area appeared to be at Shell, at 23002 Us-301.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.79
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
