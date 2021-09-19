Where’s the most expensive gas in Lawtey?

(LAWTEY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Lawtey area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lawtey area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawtey area appeared to be at Shell, at 23002 Us-301.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 23002 Us-301, Lawtey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 23039 Nw Fl-16, Starke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.