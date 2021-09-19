Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sonora

(SONORA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sonora area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sonora area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Road Ranger, at 601 Us-277.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Road Ranger 601 Us-277, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Love's Travel Stop 3880 Sl-467, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.