High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beulah as of Sunday

(BEULAH, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Beulah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beulah area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beulah area appeared to be at Hook Line & Sinker, at 798 Cr-21.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Hook Line & Sinker 798 Cr-21, Beulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.