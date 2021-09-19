High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beulah as of Sunday
(BEULAH, ND) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Beulah area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beulah area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beulah area appeared to be at Hook Line & Sinker, at 798 Cr-21.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
