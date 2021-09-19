Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lutcher
(LUTCHER, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lutcher?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lutcher area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lutcher area appeared to be at Marathon, at 22020 La-20.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lutcher area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 129 S Airline Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
