Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lyman

(LYMAN, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Lyman area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lyman area was $3.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.76 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Unbranded, at 37066 I-80 Business Loop.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Unbranded 37066 I-80 Business Loop, Fort Bridger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 222 S Main. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.