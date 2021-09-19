Don’t overpay for gas in Lordsburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LORDSBURG, NM) Gas prices vary across the Lordsburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lordsburg area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lordsburg area appeared to be at Pilot, at 1050 E Motel Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.90 $ --

Flying J 11 Old Us-70, Lordsburg

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.