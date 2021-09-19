Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ajo

(AJO, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Ajo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ajo area was $3.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.27 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ajo area appeared to be at Shell, at 429 N 2Nd Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ajo area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 429 N 2Nd Ave, Ajo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 560 N 2Nd Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.27 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.