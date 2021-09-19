Paying too much for gas Manchester? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MANCHESTER, VT) Gas prices vary across the Manchester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manchester area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at Stewart's Shops, at 4455 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manchester area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Stewart's Shops 4455 Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 4604 Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 271 Depot , Manchester Depot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 4803 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.