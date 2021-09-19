Where’s the most expensive gas in Granby?

(GRANBY, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Granby area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Granby area was $3.57 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.57 to $3.57 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Granby area appeared to be at Conoco, at 511 E Agate Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 511 E Agate Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.