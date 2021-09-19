Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norton

(NORTON, KS) Gas prices vary across the Norton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ag-Valley, at 201 W Lincoln St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Norton area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Ag-Valley 201 W Lincoln St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.