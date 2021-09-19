Analysis shows most expensive gas in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.33 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Conoco, at 740 E Pike Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 740 E Pike Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 101 S Pratten St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.