Paying too much for gas Glasgow? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GLASGOW, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Glasgow?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glasgow area was $3.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.24 to $3.26 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glasgow area appeared to be at Cenex, at 430 1St Ave N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 430 1St Ave N, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 204 1St Ave N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.