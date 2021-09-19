Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ballinger

(BALLINGER, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Ballinger?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ballinger area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ballinger area appeared to be at Alon, at 1207 Hutchins Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 1207 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 610 Hutchins Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.