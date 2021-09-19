Young man drowns at Rocky Neck State Park, DEEP actively investigating

The beach at Rocky Neck State Park on a weekend afternoon in June. NOAH KORES

A 19-year-old male drowned at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Saturday evening, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The young man, Dante Robinson, 19, of Oakdale section of Montville, is estimated to have been underwater for several minutes before he was pulled from the water, said the department. Robinson lived in a group home and another resident of the group home pulled him out. A Good Samaritan Certified Nursing Assistant performed CPR, and emergency medical service providers administered additional lifesaving efforts once they arrived at the scene.

The victim was then transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where he was pronounced dead.

Environmental Conservation Police, who responded to the drowning with local police, are “actively investigating” the incident, said DEEP.

Courant staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this report.

Amanda Blanco can be reached at ablanco@courant.com .